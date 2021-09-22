National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

