Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 8.5% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.15. 251,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,630,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 26.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,979 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $19,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.