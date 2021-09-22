Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MLI stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.