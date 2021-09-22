MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 21.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 125.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 43,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in MSCI by 130.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $642.53. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

