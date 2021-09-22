Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter worth $17,818,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGM. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 million and a P/E ratio of -55.32. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

