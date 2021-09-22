Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,195 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.12, for a total transaction of $328,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

MORN stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.30. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,293. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

