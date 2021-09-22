Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,675 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 105,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.