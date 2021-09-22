Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

MSD opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

