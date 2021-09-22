Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $295.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.63. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.