Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DNMR opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.