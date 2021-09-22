Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

