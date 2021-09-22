Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

