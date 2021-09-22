Mooncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00361416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

