Mooncoin One Day Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00369370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

