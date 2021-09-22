Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

