Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Momo has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

