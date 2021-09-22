Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $330.00 at Truist

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $279.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

