Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $305.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $284.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $279.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.38 and its 200 day moving average is $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.