Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 55,877 shares.The stock last traded at $19.91 and had previously closed at $20.21.

MOLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

