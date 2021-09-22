Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $405.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.67.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $331.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.64. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

