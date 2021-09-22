Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $434.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.46 and its 200-day moving average is $249.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $175.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 681.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

