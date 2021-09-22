Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:MCW opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.