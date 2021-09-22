Misbloc (MSB) Tops One Day Volume of $10.78 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Misbloc has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00127847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

