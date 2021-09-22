Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.40.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

