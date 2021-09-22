MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,633. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.37.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.