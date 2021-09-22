Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,816 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Viemed Healthcare worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMD shares. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of VMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,915. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

