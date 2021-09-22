Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.05

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.05 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.19 ($0.36). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 110,600 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of £26.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

