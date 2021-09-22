Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.20 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.21 and its 200-day moving average is $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

