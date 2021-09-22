Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.20 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

