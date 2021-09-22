Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,677 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $326,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 203,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,895,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

