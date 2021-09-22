Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $326,876,000 after buying an additional 81,677 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 164,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,435,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $5,929,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.20 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.