Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.51. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

