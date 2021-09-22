Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

Methanex stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

