Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 291,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,685,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $86.52. 144,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.