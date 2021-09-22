Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,896 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 291,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after buying an additional 76,099 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. 467,612 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

