Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. 2,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

