Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 1,594,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after buying an additional 440,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,161,000.

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

