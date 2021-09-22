Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.72. 1,492,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,329,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

