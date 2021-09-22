Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.