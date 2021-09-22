Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after purchasing an additional 895,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 142,759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

