Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 210,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,341,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.