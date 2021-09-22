Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $458.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.21 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

