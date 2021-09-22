Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in AON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $290.93 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.72 and its 200-day moving average is $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.