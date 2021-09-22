Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 131,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 60,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $184.78 and a one year high of $280.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

