Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 808 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

