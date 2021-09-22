Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pentair by 155.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 113,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pentair by 9.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.