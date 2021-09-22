Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 263 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

