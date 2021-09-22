Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,715 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 1,807,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,932,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

