Menard Financial Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.51. 11,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 154.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

