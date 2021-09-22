Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.79. 14,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.